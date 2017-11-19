Police investigate shooting in Hampton

Hampton, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting.

Dispatch received calls around 4 a.m. from a local hospital that received a walk-in shooting victim.

Police say that the shooting occurred at the corner of LaSalle Avenue and West Mercury Blvd., and that when they responded to the hospital were told that the man submitted was shot multiple times.

The victim remains hospitalized and is considered to be in stable, but critical condition, say police.

The exact motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.