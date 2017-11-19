McAuliffe opens one stop career center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe helped bring in a new one stop career center to Hampton Roads.

McAuliffe was the ribbon cutter for the opening to the expansion of the Opportunity Inc.’s Hampton Roads One Stop Career Center in Norfolk.

The revamped center will feature new and enhanced career services, tutoring programs, and financial literacy training at the existing One Stop Career Center in Norfolk, as well as the Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Franklin affiliate sites, said the Governor’s office.

Opportunity, Inc. is hopping that The improved system is designed to create a more streamlined and seamless approach to the delivery of services to job seekers in the region.

“In order to build the workforce we need for the new Virginia economy, we must make every tool and resource available to Virginians who are looking to find employment, switch jobs or advance in their careers,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at the announcement event. “Virginia’s One Stop Career Centers, like this one here in Norfolk, are an essential part of that effort to connect our citizens with the skills they need to work and thrive in our Commonwealth. I am proud of the way our Hampton Roads communities have worked together on this project, which will help us put more Virginians to work across our state.”

The expansion included a new Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center, which will provide individual assistance to military veterans and their families. The new center will help veterans identify, navigate, and access services and resources to attain their employment goals and support their successful transition into the civilian workforce.

“This is a groundbreaking collaborative project for the Hampton Roads region, and we are pleased to help facilitate this effort,” said Shawn Avery, President & CEO, Opportunity Inc. “In addition to the enhanced services now available through our expanded One-Stop, the new Veterans Employment Center will leverage resources available through all partners – moving us one step closer to creating a more comprehensive regional workforce system and a true one-stop shop for our traditional job seekers, employers, and transitioning service members and their families.”

Established by the Hampton Roads Workforce Development Board, Opportunity Inc. oversees federally-funded workforce development programs for South and Western Hampton Roads. Opportunity Inc. provides strategic workforce development solutions designed to assist businesses in accessing qualified workers and jobseekers in search of suitable job openings and training opportunities to bolster their earning potential.