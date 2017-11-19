Environmental group against Southside Connector Pipeline to hold rally in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Environmentalist group Mothers Out Front is scheduled to hold a rally and news conference Sunday protesting the proposed Southside Connector Pipeline project.

Virginia Natural Gas broke ground to build a 24-inch gas pipline to connect to the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which will bring fracked-gas into Hampton Roads.

The Southside Connector Project will extend nine miles from Salter Street in Norfolk to a VNG facility near Bainbridge Blvd. in Chesapeake.

“The pipeline’s route will require easements taken from private property in several established neighborhoods that are home to vibrant predominately African American communities. Property owners along the route do not want this pipeline. Homes along utility easements would find themselves next to potential blast zones 800 to 1600 feet wide. Property values of entire neighborhoods would be affected. VNG says they need no state oversight in spite of potential major disruptions to our homes, wildlife and rivers,” Mothers Out Front said in a press release.