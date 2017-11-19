Christmas Market returns to Virginia Beach Convention Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 36th annual Virginia Beach Christmas Market will be held November 24 through November 26 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Vendors from several states will be selling gifts, including shirts, pottery, prints and other seasonal decor. Attendees will be able to take a picture with Santa each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets coast $8 for adults, $2 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children six and under.

One admission covers all three days. Attendees can receive $1 off admission by bringing a canned food donation for the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia. Admission is free with a blood donation to the Red Cross.

Parking is free with shuttle buses available and an ATM will be on premises.

Click here for more information: http://www.emgshows.com/avbcm