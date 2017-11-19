Beat the burglars and keep your home safe this holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. – `Tis the season for break-ins and burglaries. Unfortunately crooks are not in the holiday spirit when they target your home and take your belongings.

Many break ins happen in the middle of the day when homeowners are gone and burglaries spike around the holiday season.

The crooks are after anything they can grab and later pawn. Jewelry, guns, TVs, electronics and medications are target items.

Experts suggest keeping these items out of the line of vision from a window or keep your blinds drawn, especially when you are not home.

Of course security cameras and alarms are helpful to protect your property but security officers say lights can be a cheaper alternative to deterring crime away from your house.

Last but not least, have a good relationship with your neighbors. Police say these are the eyes and ears for your home when you are away. The police encourage anyone to call them and report suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Watch News 3 Monday night at 11 p.m. to get the full report as we take action to keep your house away from the burglars.