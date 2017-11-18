William and Mary increases tuition for incoming freshman

William & Mary’s Board of Visitors voted unanimously on Friday to extend the university’s four-year tuition guarantee, but stated in its press release that returning in-state undergraduates will see zero increase in tuition.

The new tuition rate for in-state students entering in the fall 2018 will be $17,434 and will extend through 2022. This increasing is a 6.5 percent bump from 2017 for in-state freshman.

The tuition increase is part of The William & Mary Promise program. The program, which was adopted in 2013, extends the tuition rate that in-state students pay in their freshman years across their four years of undergraduate study.