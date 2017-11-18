William and Mary increases tuition for incoming freshman

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William and Mary revealed that it will increase tuition for incoming in-state undergraduate students arriving in fall of 2018.
William & Mary’s Board of Visitors voted unanimously on Friday to extend the university’s four-year tuition guarantee, but stated in its press release that returning in-state undergraduates will see zero increase in tuition.
The new tuition rate for in-state students entering in the fall 2018 will be $17,434 and will extend through 2022. This increasing is a 6.5 percent bump from 2017 for in-state freshman.
The tuition increase is part of The William & Mary Promise program. The program, which was adopted in 2013, extends the tuition rate that in-state students pay in their freshman years across their four years of undergraduate study.
“The William & Mary Promise provides transparency and predictability for Virginia’s students and their families,” said Rector Todd Stottlemyer. “It also allows the university to devote significant financial aid resources to low- and middle-income families whose students exhibit great promise and ability.”
The university released the information in November, because it allows families to know what tuition will be for the university before the application deadline .
William and Mary also said that this increase will allow it to continue to invest more resources toward financial aid, and toward increasing socio-economic diversity on campus.
This fall, William & Mary saw a 21 percent increase in new Pell-eligible undergraduate students, both freshmen and transfers. Since 2013, the university has also seen a 21-percent increase in first-generation freshmen students.
“William & Mary provides tremendous educational value, and the Promise helps ensure that we can keep providing it,” said President Taylor Reveley. “A strong, stable financial foundation, one which all parts of the William & Mary family help build, is essential to progress. The Promise is an important element in building this foundation and securing a William & Mary future worthy of its past.”
The university said that tuition for out-of-state students and graduate students, in addition to fees and room and board, will be set in April, when the Board of Visitors approves the annual budget.