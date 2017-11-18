Spirit of Norfolk holding holiday ‘Meet Your Princess’ lunch cruise

NORFOLK, Va. – The Spirit of Norfolk is giving children the chance to meet their favorite movie princesses at their lunch cruise on Sunday, November 26.

Six princesses from the Hurrah Players will be caroling onboard the Spirit, which will be decked out in holiday decor.

Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters.

Photo opportunities will be available upon boarding.

There will also be a kid friendly buffet-style menu with unlimited soda and juice.

The cruise boards at 12:30 p.m. and lasts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

