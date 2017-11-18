Old Dominion rallies past Rice 24-21, keep bowl hopes alive

NORFOLK, Va. – Steven Williams ran in from six yards out with 37 seconds left in the game to give Old Dominion University Football 24-21 win over Rice Saturday night at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Miklo Smalls gave Rice a 21-17 lead on a three-yard touchdown run with 2:05 left in the game before Williams led the Monarchs on their final drive. The Monarchs drove 75-yards in eight plays in 1:28 to retake the lead. Williams started the drive with a nine yard run before a Lawry first down run, then Williams hit Lawry and Marques Little for first downs. On third and four, Williams connected with Melvin Vaughn for 10-yards to the Rice six to set up Williams’ game-winner.

Old Dominion (5-and-6) took a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter on a five-yard touchdown run to cap an eight play, 70-yard drive.

The Owls scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to take the lead setting up Williams’ late game heroics.