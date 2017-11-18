Old Dominion rallies past Rice 24-21, keep bowl hopes alive

NORFOLK, Va. – Steven Williams ran in from six yards out with 37 seconds left in the game to give Old Dominion University Football 24-21 win over Rice Saturday night at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Miklo Smalls gave Rice a 21-17 lead on a three-yard touchdown run with 2:05 left in the game before Williams led the Monarchs on their final drive. The Monarchs drove 75-yards in eight plays in 1:28 to retake the lead. Williams started the drive with a nine yard run before a Lawry first down run, then Williams hit Lawry and Marques Little for first downs. On third and four, Williams connected with Melvin Vaughn for 10-yards to the Rice six to set up Williams’ game-winner.
Old Dominion (5-and-6) took a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter on a five-yard touchdown run to cap an eight play, 70-yard drive.
The Owls scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to take the lead setting up Williams’ late game heroics.
Rice got on the board first with a five play, 53-yard drive as Austin Walter ran in from eight yards out to give the Owls the 7-0 lead.
On ODU’s third drive of the game the Monarchs drove 80-yards in eight plays, capped by a 24-yard touchdown run from Steven Williams. Brandon Sinclair carried twice on the drive for 24-yards, while Isaiah Harper caught four passes on the drive for 30-yards.
The Monarchs took their first lead of the contest on a 32-yard field goal by Nice Rice. The drive was a 15 play, 65-yard drive.
Williams was 20-of-29 for the game for 188 yards and no turnovers, while rushing 14 times for 46-yards and two touchdowns.
Ray Lawry carried 18 times for 110-yards and a touchdowns, and caught three passes for 26-yards.
Marques Little had a team-best five catches for 53-yards.
Jordan Young led the defense with a career-high 14 tackles.