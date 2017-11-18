Make holiday cards for veterans at the MacArthur Memorial in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The MacArthur Memorial Visitors Center is giving people the opportunity to make the holidays a little brighter for the men and women who have served our country.

Head over to the MacArthur Memorial in Norfolk and create a card to send to a veteran!

Materials will be provided onsite and the cards will be delivered to local veterans’ hospitals before the holiday.

The event is free to the public.

Supplies will be available during normal opening hours.

The visitors’ center is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event runs from November 24 through December 17.