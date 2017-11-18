Create a blown glass ornament at the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Have you started decorating your Christmas tree this year?

Add a little something special by creating your own glass blown ornament at the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio.

Attendees can work with the studio team to inflate a hot glass bubble as it turns on the blow pipe. You can even pick your favorite color!

The event is for ages 5 and up and will run from November 24 to December 23. Click here for specific times and dates.

The ornament must be cooled to room temperature slowly, so it will need to be picked up or shipped a few days later.