USNS Comfort returning from Puerto Rico

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (NNS) – The USNS Comfort will be in returning to Naval Station Norfolk this coming Monday just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Navy confirmed in a press release that the ship would be returning Monday at 11 a.m. after spending time in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria caused devastation to the U.S. Territory.

Since departing Norfolk Sep. 29 to provide humanitarian relief to Puerto Rico, Sailors aboard Comfort have treated 1,899 patients, performed 191 surgeries, provided 76-thousand liters of oxygen and ten tons of food and water.

USNS Comfort has one of the largest trauma facilities and when activated can transition to full operating status in five days, which includes a crew of civil service mariners, Navy medical personnel. The ship maintains 5,000 units of blood and has up to a 1,000 bed capacity.