If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Crews are battling a large building fire in New York City Friday afternoon.

The fire appears to have engulfed nearly the whole building and smoke can be seen high above the blaze.

WPIX reports the building is an apartment complex at 565 W. 144th Street. The building covers a large part of the city block.

At least 100 firefighters are at the scene battling the fire.

WPIX said no injuries have been reported at this time.