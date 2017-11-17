× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge opening and road work

BRIDGE OPENING:

Coleman Bridge 2:30 PM

–

CHESAPEAKE:

Inside lane closure northbound Route 17 @ the Bridge over Cedar Rd, Friday, November 17 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT November 12-18

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 12-18, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on November 13-17, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on November 13-17, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in Newport News as follows:

Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: November 17 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. November 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures I-664 north between MMMBT and 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: November 17 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. November 18 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. November 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

November 12-17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 164 East/West, Portsmouth: Single-lane closures as follows:

Alternating lane closures between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge November 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-564, Norfolk:

I-564 west dual-lane closure at Terminal overpass from November 12-17 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-564 east dual-lane closures at I-64 interchange November 13-17 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: