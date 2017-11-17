× First Warning Forecast: Warming Again With Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We still have lots of sunshine today with little to no cloud cover but definitely feeling much cooler! We’re only reaching the low to mid 50s this afternoon with rain chances staying at 0%. Overnight we will stay cool with a clear sky and dipping into the low 40s.

Tomorrow most of us will be waking up to the low and high 30s with a partly cloudy sky. Wind will start to pick up quite a bit from the southwest at 20-25 mph gusting as high as 30 mph but the afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer though with highs in the mid to high 60s. Cloud cover will also start to build through the day leaving us mostly cloudy by the late afternoon. We will stay dry throughout the day but as we head into overnight those will start to rise.

Rain chances will be at its highest when you wake up Sunday morning. At 7 am we will see a 60% chance of rain which will move out for the most part by the afternoon. Cloud cover will gradually start to head out and will leave us with highs in the mid to high 50s.

Thanksgiving week is looking dry, mild, and sunny.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

An elongated area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea. Strong upper-level winds should limit development of this system while it drifts northward or northeastward during the next few days. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the northwestern coast of Colombia, Hispaniola, and Puerto Rico through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.