DOD report: Over 20% of the Navy’s sexual assault reports came from Naval Station Norfolk

WASHINGTON – The Department of Defense released information Friday on the number of sexual assault reports made at military installations around the world from fiscal years 2013 – 2016.

Naval Station Norfolk, the largest Naval base in the world, had the highest number of sexual assault reports across all four years, at any Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Air Force installation worldwide.

The number of sexual assaults reported at Naval Station Norfolk each year averaged out to be about 20% of the total number of sexual assault reports made those years across the entire Navy.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers from local installations:

Naval Station Norfolk – (includes Marine Corps. and Navy reports)

2013 – 231 total reports

2014 – 263 total reports

2015 – 291 total reports

2016 – 270 total reports

Naval Air Station Oceana – (includes Marine Corps. and Navy reports)

2013 – 31 total reports

2014 – 35 total reports

2015 – 42 total reports

2016 – 42 total reports

JEB Little Creek – Fort Story – (includes Marine Corps. and Navy reports)

2013 – 25 total reports

2014 – 23 total reports

2015 – 46 total reports

2016 – 9 total reports

Joint Base Langley-Eustis – (includes Air Force and Army reports)

2013 – 32 total reports

2014 – 58 total reports

2015 – 62 total reports

2016 – 46 total reports

Naval Weapons Station Yorktown –(includes Marine Corps. and Navy reports)

2013 – 21 total reports

2014 – 26 total reports

2015 – 24 total reports

2016 – 30 total reports

Camp Allen (Marine Corps, Norfolk) –

2013 – 0 reports

2014 – 2 reports

2015 – 0 reports

2016 – 1 report

The DoD says the numbers don’t necessarily reflect where or when the sexual assaults occurred. The reports were either made at the installation or managed by a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator at that installation. They could have occurred at another location, occurred before the victim was in the military, or occurred while the victim was on leave or deployed.

The total numbers of reported sexual assaults by branch are listed below:

U.S. Army installations:

2013 – 1,614 total reports

2014 – 2,258 total reports

2015 – 2,217 total reports

2016 – 2,205 total reports

U.S. Navy installations:

2013 – 1,112 total reports

2014 – 1,148 total reports

2015 – 1,243 total reports

2016 – 1,285 total reports

U.S. Marine Corps installations:

2013 – 885 total reports

2014 – 853 total reports

2015 – 837 total reports

2016 – 825 total reports

U.S. Air Force installations:

2013 – 821 total reports

2014 – 1,003 total reports

2015 – 1,009 total reports

2016 – 1,043 total reports

Joint Base installations:

2013 – 586 total reports

2014 – 724 total reports

2015 – 705 total reports

2016 – 670 total reports