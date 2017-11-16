Williamsburg Premium Outlets to have extended holiday hours

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Who’s ready to do some shopping?

The Williamsburg Premium Outlets will have extended hours this holiday season, and they’re offering special gifts for the most dedicated shoppers.

The first 500 shoppers to visit the Management Office from 6 p.m. to midnight on November 23 will receive a holiday-themed swag bag filled with discounts, seasonal treats and more. This will continue on Black Friday while supplies last.

Twenty randomly-selected shoppers who receive swag bags will also win a $20 gift card from select stores such as Michael Kors, kate spade new york, Vineyard Vines and The North Face.

Below are the times for the extended hours by day:

Thursday, November, 23 (Thanksgiving): 6 p.m. to midnight

Friday, November 24 (Black Friday): 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 25: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Williamsburg Premium Outlets are located at 5715 Richmond Rd. in Williamsburg.

