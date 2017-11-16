Toys meant for Shriners Hospital patients at Christmas lost in warehouse fire

Hundreds of toys that were meant for patients at Shriners Hospital for Children were lost in a warehouse fire in south St. Louis Wednesday.

The Shriners said the toys were meant for children who were invited to a Christmas party, which is being held on December 10. Around 1,500 children received invitations, the organization said.

The Moolah Shrine Center and the Shriners Hospital will be holding a toy drive Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. to collect toys. The Shriners are asking members of the public to donate new, unwrapped toys at their shrine location at 12545 Fee Fee Road in West County.

The Shriners said 30 pallets of blankets meant for children who are patients at the hospital were also destroyed.

The fire broke out at the Park Warehouse Service Building Wednesday morning and continued to burn into the night and Thursday morning. Firefighters had said there may be hazardous materials in the building.