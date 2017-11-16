ODU men’s soccer shuts out North Carolina State 2-0 in first round of NCAA Championship

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The No. 25 Old Dominion (13-5-2) men’s soccer team shutout NC State (8-6-4) on Thursday night at the ODU Soccer Complex, 2-0.

Goals by Brandon Perdue and Max Wilschrey directed the Monarchs to their victory over NC State. The Monarchs will now move onto the second round of the NCAA Championship and travel to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers (15-0-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Scoring began in the 33rd minute after a pass from Hans Kroschwitz to Brandon Perdue, which Perdue knocked past the Wolfpack goalkeeper to give the Monarchs a 1-0 advantage going into the half.

Niko Klosterhalfen dodged an NC State defender to find Max Wilschrey in the 72nd minute; Wilschrey knocked it into the left corner of the net to give the Monarchs the 2-0 victory. Wilschrey now leads the Monarchs with eight goals on the season.

ODU took the advantage in shots, 10-5, while NC State did not have any shots on goal.

The Monarchs took six corners, while ODU held NC State to just two.

Mertcan Akar and his defense now notch their fifth straight shutout and their 10th shutout overall this season.