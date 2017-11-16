Navy recruits must pass new running standard before starting boot camp

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – The U.S. Navy has set a new physical fitness standard for all recruits to pass before they can enter basic training at Recruit Training Command.

All recruits must pass a run standard that consists of a 1.5 mile run in under 16 minutes, 10 seconds for male recruits and under 18 minutes, seven seconds for female recruits.

The run will be evaluated at the first Physical Fitness Assessment at boot camp.

“All military services have an initial physical fitness standard before recruits can commence basic training,” said Rear Adm. Mike Bernacchi, commander, Naval Service Training Command. “The initial run standard raises the bar at RTC, helping us develop tough, more qualified Sailors during basic military training and send a more lethal force to the fleet.”

The initial run standard will set the time where a recruit must start training to eventually score the required satisfactory medium on the official Navy PFA required to graduate boot camp.

If a recruit fails the initial run standard, they’ll be given one additional chance to retest within 48 hours. If they fail, they will be discharged from the Navy with an entry level separation. This allows them to reapply later with a waiver from Navy Recruiting Command.

“It is the responsibility of each recruit to work hard and maintain all Navy standards,” said RTC Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Garrick. “Physical fitness is one of the greatest predictors of Sailor success. Before they arrive to boot camp, recruits are expected to train to meet the physical fitness standards.”

Recruits who achieve an outstanding high on their final PFA at boot camp will be meritoriously advanced to the next pay grade upon graduation.