It has been a gorgeous fall day! Nice to finally see some sunshine. High pressure will continue to build in through Friday, keeping our conditions dry. ​Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight, with no rain chances. We’re tracking a drop in temperatures to end the work week. Highs will be in the mid 50s, so almost 10  degrees cooler.

It will continue to be sunny with very little cloud cover. There is a meteor shower Friday night and we will have a clear sky for it with no rain.

The weekend is looking pretty good with some rain chances. Saturday we will reach a high of 67 with a 50% chance of rain. Most of the heavy rain will be overnight Saturday into early Sunday then start to move out by the early afternoon. Sunday will reach a high of 56 with clearing skies.

 