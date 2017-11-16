× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a drop in temperatures to end the work week

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15 G 25 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

An elongated area of low pressure that extends from southwest to northeast across the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. While strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the northwestern coast of Colombia, Hispaniola, and Puerto Rico during the next few days while the low meanders over the central Caribbean Sea and interacts with an upper-level trough.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

