First Warning Forecast: Tracking a drop in temperatures to end the work week
It has been a gorgeous fall day! Nice to finally see some sunshine. High pressure will continue to build in through Friday, keeping our conditions dry. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight, with no rain chances. We’re tracking a drop in temperatures to end the work week. Highs will be in the mid 50s, so almost 10 degrees cooler.
It will continue to be sunny with very little cloud cover. There is a meteor shower Friday night and we will have a clear sky for it with no rain.
The weekend is looking pretty good with some rain chances. Saturday we will reach a high of 67 with a 50% chance of rain. Most of the heavy rain will be overnight Saturday into early Sunday then start to move out by the early afternoon. Sunday will reach a high of 56 with clearing skies.
Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15 G 25 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Tropical Update
An elongated area of low pressure that extends from southwest to northeast across the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. While strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the northwestern coast of Colombia, Hispaniola, and Puerto Rico during the next few days while the low meanders over the central Caribbean Sea and interacts with an upper-level trough.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
