× First Warning Forecast: Clouds Out, Sunshine In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

The clouds have moved out and the sunshine has moved in. We are much warmer today compared to yesterday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and even a few spots nearing the 70s. We will continue to have lots of sunshine with very little cloud cover and rain chances staying at 10%. Still breezy outside with wind coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph. ​Overnight we will stay in the mid to upper 40s with a clear sky.

Tomorrow we will drop at least 10 degrees in most spots once again. We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will continue to be sunny with very little cloud cover and still sitting at a 0% chance of rain. There is a meteor shower Friday night and we will have a clear sky for it with no rain.

The weekend is looking pretty good with some rain chances. Saturday we will reach a high of 67 with a 50% chance of rain. Most of the heavy rain will be overnight Saturday into early Sunday then start to move out by the early afternoon. Sunday will reach a high of 56 with clearing skies.

Today: Clearing Skies, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

An elongated area of low pressure that extends from southwest to northeast across the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. While strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the northwestern coast of Colombia, Hispaniola, and Puerto Rico during the next few days while the low meanders over the central Caribbean Sea and interacts with an upper-level trough.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.