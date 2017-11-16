Deep Creek flows into the Bay Rivers to face Lafayette in regional semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - It was a feeling no current Deep Creek player had felt: winning in mid-November.

The Hornets 39-13 win over Heritage last week was their first playoff win since 2004. "It actually felt kind of good, it was something I've never witnessed before," said Deep Creek senior Brent Jones.

"New Creek" isn't satisfied with last week's feat. The Hornets will get a shot at Class 4 powerhouse Lafayette, a team that's been to the regional finals four years in a row.

"They're on the schedule so they have to get beat," said senior Gino Harris.

Lafayette's current crop of seniors reached the state championship game during their freshmen year.

"We want to go back to when we were freshman and made it to states, we just want to win this time," said Lafayette senior Seth Osborne.

The Rams rolled past Warhill 48-17 in the first round of the playoffs. "We love this kind of situational football," said Lafeytte quarterback Cesar Ward. "The weather's getting colder, win or go home, we just love that kind of football here."

News 3 Sports will have the highlights Friday night on the Locker Room Show.