Chesapeake preschoolers and kindergarteners do chores to buy food for those in need

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – At some point while growing up, many youngsters pretend to go grocery shopping during playtime. On Wednesday, a group of Chesapeake tots did the same – only this time, they used their playtime for good.

Fourteen four- and five-year-old students who attend the Primrose School at Cahoon Commons pushed shopping carts, scanned shelves and filled grocery bags with non-perishable foods to help local families in need.

The activity was a part of the school’s Caring and Giving program, in which students spent the last month collecting food donations and doing extra chores at home. After they combined their earnings and created a detailed shopping list, they were ready to go grocery shopping.

Along with teachers and parent volunteers, the Primrose kids used a giant poster-size shopping list and filled decorated shopping carts with food items at the Farm Fresh at 1620 Cedar Road in Chesapeake during a field trip. Their purchases will be donated to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.

According to the USDA, about 49 million people struggle with hunger in the United States, and 16 million of them are children.

The Primrose School’s Caring and Giving program helps children understand the value of generosity while creating a hands-on approach to math, nutrition and planning schools.

