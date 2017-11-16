Breaking the Obsession: how to spot if your child has OCD

HAMPTON ROADS – Imagine not being able to start your day until you wash your hands 12 times, or not being able to go to sleep until you check all of the locks in your home seven times.

According to those diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) that is only a small portion of what peoples’ lives are like with the disorder.

OCD has been around for years. It affects millions of people across the country. According to doctors, OCD is most commonly diagnosed in people between the ages of 20 and 35 years old. However, doctors say one out of every 100 child is also suffering from OCD.

Emily Woodhouse is one of those children. She says she was diagnosed with OCD when she was in second grade. Her obsession then was germs on her classmate’s hands.

“If they didn’t wash their hands I would track them throughout the day and would not touch anything that they touched,” said Woodhouse.

Even though she was only in second grade, her mother recognized her daughter’s obsession and had her treated by a therapist. Years later, Woodhouse says she developed a new obsession, death.

“I thought when I woke up everyone would be dead,” said Woodhouse. “I would sit in the car for a good amount of time just going through all types of scenarios. Then I would stay awake at night and think well if they are going to be dead maybe I should just call the police now.”

