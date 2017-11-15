× Suspect accused of trying to carjack a 67-year-old man in Hampton

Hampton, Va. – Hampton Police said they arrested a man accused of trying to carjack a 67-year-old man back on November 9th.

Jared Ross Lesesne was arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking.

It happened on the 600 block of Lee Street at around 5:30 in the evening.

Law enforcement officials say they got a call about a robbery/carjacking after the man entered his vehicle and the suspect is accused of jumping in and physically assaulting the victim in an attempt gain control of the car.

They said the victim was able to yell for help at which time the suspect fled the area on foot.

Lesesne has been charged with one count of attempted carjacking and one count of malicious wounding.