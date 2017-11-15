× Norfolk volunteers take action to give homeless community Thanksgiving meal

NORFOLK – A group of Norfolk volunteers are taking action to make sure everyone is able to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving.

Jeffery Sargent, along with several others will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for the Norfolk homeless community. Sargent says in previous years, he gave out care packages to those in need, but this year he wanted to do more. Now he is planning on cooking a Thanksgiving dinner.

Sargent says the dinner will be served between noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 23rd at the apartment complex, 201 Twenty One in Ghent. In order for the dinner to be a success, Sargent and his volunteers say they needs help from the community.

Donation boxes for non-perishable items and clothing have been put up in several Ghent businesses including Hot House Yoga, 80/20 Burger Bar, Cafe Stella and the leasing office of 201 Twenty One. Sargent says pre-cooked meals are also welcomed. If you are unable to donate items, Sargent says he has set up a Go Fund Me page where people can donate towards the feast. A complete list of needed items, as well as more information about the event can be found here.