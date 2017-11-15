Newport News woman allegedly tries to burn ex-boyfriend, clothes during argument

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 23-year-old Newport News woman was arrested Tuesday after a domestic dispute where she allegedly threatened to burn her ex-boyfriend and light his clothes on fire.

Newport News Police were called to the 400 block of Michael Irvin Drive around 3:20 p.m.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, told police he had gotten into an argument over the phone with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children. The woman, identified as 23-year-old Kiara S. Barlow, had been staying at his home for the past several weeks.

During the argument over the phone, Barlow allegedly told the victim she was going to pour bleach on his clothes.

The victim returned to the residence to find that Barlow did pour bleach on his clothing. He told her to leave the house and she then unsuccessfully attempted to light the clothing on fire.

Barlow then allegedly threatened to burn the victim and tried to light the spray from an aerosol can that was pointed in the victim’s direction.

Eventually, the victim left his residence and called 911.

Before police arrived, Barlow also left the residence. She was eventually arrested around 9:30 p.m. and charged with with one count each of malicious assault by acid/explosive/fire, assault on a family member, arson and destruction to property and was placed in the custody of the Newport News City Jail.