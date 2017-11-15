× Marijuana operation found at stabbing scene, court documents say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 22-year-old woman is facing malicious wounding and marijuana charges following an incident that occurred earlier this month.

According to court documents, Shatoine Gray on November 4 in connection to a stabbing.

The documents say Gray was seen chasing after Effeh Enoh with a pack of diapers by an observer who noticed Enoh was bleeding.

The observer then took Enoh to the hospital where doctors found multiple stab wounds, according to the documents.

The records also say on the way to the hospital Enoh stated, “I can’t believe she did this over a pack of diapers and me being late” and while at the hospital, Gray called asking about her husband, Enoh.

According to police, Enoh did not cooperate, but through their investigation, they arrested Gray in the 800 block of Caribe Place.

During the arrest, court documents say a marijuana grow operation was found in the home.

Police confirm a Narcotics investigation is underway.

Gray was jailed but was granted Bond this week. Her next court date is in January.