Local Music Spotlight: Bobby “Blackhat” Walters on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va - Award-winning "Coastal Blues" musician Bobby Blackhat Walters (bobbyblackhat.com) joins us with Tom Euler for a preview of his appearance at the Hampton History Museum Music Series and his big New Year's Eve show.

Hampton History Museum Music Series

Bobby Blackhat Walters

November 15, 6-8 pm

Museum members free, non-members $5

HamptonHistoryMuseum.org

Bobby Blackhat New Year's Eve Blues Spectacular

December 31 7-10 p.m.

Kimball Theatre Williamsburg

With: Ruth Wyand, In Layman Terms & Tom Euler

bobbyblackhat.com