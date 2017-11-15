Car break-ins on the rise across the City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. – There has been 179 reported larcenies, burglaries and vandalisms in the last week, according to the Norfolk Crime Map from the Norfolk Police Department.

Shannon Hawkins from Bayview tells News 3 her car was broken into early Wednesday morning.

Hawkins says her medical needs including her cancer medication, nebulizer and breathing machine was stolen through the passenger window.

She tells News 3 her car was locked when the break-in happened.

Norfolk police have been made aware of the incident and a report has been filed.

Stay with News 3 for more updates on this story.