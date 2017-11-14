Video: Man injured in Portsmouth shooting learns baby’s gender while recovering in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Emotional video shows a Navy Sailor who was shot learning the gender of his baby while recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

Frederick and his pregnant wife, Emily, were shot multiple times while trying to buy a cell phone through OfferUp, an app used to buy and sell personal items.

According to Frederick's father, his son agreed to meet at a home in the 2500 block of Moton Street where the "seller" said she was babysitting. He says his son knew immediately something wasn't right.

The couple tried to drive away, but Emily, who is four months pregnant was shot through the chest, missing her heart--and her baby--by centimeters. Frederick was shot through his arm, chest and temple--making it hard for him to see.

Video shows Frederick holding up a teddy bear. It takes him a while to see that the bear is blue, meaning their baby is a boy!

"It's a boy? Oh, I knew it," Frederick said. "This is blue, I see it."

Best wishes to the couple!