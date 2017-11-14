The 10 “worst toys” by a consumer safety group

BOSTON, Ma. – A consumer safety group called World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. or WATCH, revealed its nominees for the 10 worst toys of 2017. They are hoping to help parents make safe decisions whether they are buying in store or online so children can have a safer holiday season.
Some of the toys on the list may surprise you.
- Hallmark “Itty Bittys” Baby Stacking Toy – This plush Disney-themed stacking toy with four rattling rings is sold without age recommendations or warnings. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice on August 31, 2017 due to “fabric hats and bows that can detach,
posing a choking hazard.” A Hallmark “Itty Bittys” Baby Stacking Toy was purchased online after the recall was announced.
- Pull Along Pony – Despite the industry’s standard requiring strings on playpen and crib toys to be less than 12 inches in length, manufacturers are still permitted to market “pull toys” such as the “Pull Along Pony” with a cord measuring approximately 19 inches. No warnings are provided.
- Wonder Woman Battle – The rigid plastic sword blade has the potential to cause facial or other impact injuries.
- Fidget Spinners – These spinners remain popular with children of all ages, and some present potential small parts hazards. Also, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group tested 12 fidget spinners found in the children’s toy aisle at Target and found two exceeded the amount of acceptable 100 part per million of lead.
- Marvel’s Spider-Drone – The “performance drone,” designed to launch into the air powered by multiple rotating rotor blades is accompanied by numerous warnings, including the potential for “damage or injury.”
- NERF Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow – Children as young as 8-years-old are encouraged to load “arrows” into the “deadbolt” crossbow, pull back the “primary pressurized lever” and fire the projectiles in order to “strike back” at “zombies.” The force of the arrow launch presents the potential for eye and facial injuries.
- Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit – This Slackline is marketed for “all ages” pursuant to a package insert, providing a tightrope-like device intended to be anchored between two trees. The manufacturer warns of the potential for “severe injury”, including “a strangulation hazard, especially with children.”
- Oval Xylophone – The manufacturer provides no warnings regarding the slender, rigid approximately 9 ½” long drumstick handle, which has the potential to be mouthed and occlude a child’s airway.
- Jetts Heel Wheels – The manufacturer adds “real sparking” action to the “Jetts” with “skid pads”, as evidenced by numerous warnings, including: “Keep sparks away from eyes, hair, exposed skin and clothing. Sparks can burn.”
- Brianna Babydoll – These “huggable, soft” dolls, marketed for babies as young as 18 months old, have “removable clothing.” The pink ponytail holders are also removable, presenting the potential for ingesting and choking.