Police Officer involved in fatal pedestrian accident

WAVERLY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that involves an Waverly Police Officer.

Virginia State Police say the accident occurred just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 40. Early investigation reveals that a Waverly Police Unit was traveling eastbound on Route 460 when the officer struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The Virginia State Police accident reconstruction team is on scene and assisting with the investigation, says a release.

Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash is blocking all lanes of Route 460 east and westbound at Route 40 in Waverly and setting up alternate routes of travels. VDOT tells News 3 to expect possible delays.

