You either love them or hate them — pickles!

November 14 is National Pickle Day in the United States! It’s unknown where the holiday actually originated but according to Time.com, the day was the end result of a week of celebrations organized by the National Pickle Packer’s Association in 1949.

Pickle sales increased by 22% during Pickle Week and National Pickle Day was born!

There are MANY types of pickles but in the United States, a pickle generally refers to a pickled cucumber. According to the New York Food Museum, each year in the United States, approximately 5,200,000 pounds of pickles are consumed!