Navy mom raises money to help kids get hot lunches in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - When Navy spouse Heather DiRocco learned that her three kids ate cheese sandwiches for lunch one day at Ocean View Elementary, she felt horrible. Her lunch account accidentally became overdrawn.

When she talked to the cafeteria manager, she felt even worse to learn that at least 80 kids get the two pieces of bread and cheese on a regular basis.

"These kids are suffering and it's not their fault. Something's going on, I don't know what's going on, They don't deserve that sandwich."

In total, it was a $400 debt.

Her friend Rebecca Sumpter also has kids at the school.

"She put her foot down. She said 'Enough is enough, our children need help, our community needs help.' She's stepping forward and she's doing something amazing," Sumpter said.

DiRocco organized a GoFundMe account to pay off the debt to make sure all kids get hot meals.

"She's the starter, she's like 'I've gotta get this going. this is important'," said Navy spouse Nicole Bautista.

So far, the account has raised $2400. Even businesses on the Peninsula chipped in when they heard about the fundraiser.

While DiRocco's children don't know all the details, they know their mom is doing something good.

"She`s trying to help kids not get the nasty cheese sandwich," said her daughter, Kirra.

As with many military communities, friends are like extended family. The tight-knit group supports her 100 percent.

Because DiRocco took action and got results, News 3 presented her with a People Taking Action Award, along with a $300 gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Now, she has an even bigger goal in mind.

"My goal is Hampton Roads to get all the sister cities involved."