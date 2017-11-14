Film, panel highlight opioid awareness event in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The City of Chesapeake is raising awareness about the local opioid problem Tuesday night.

The event, “Opening Our Eyes to Opioid Addiction”, will include dinner, an expert panel and a viewing of the FBI-produced film, “Chasing the Dragon: Life of an Opiate Addict”.

Opioid use, which the president recently declared a national public health emergency, takes tens of thousands of lives each year.

Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare is hosting the event at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Sponsors include CIBH, City of Chesapeake and the local FBI.