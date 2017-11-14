Ex-treasurer of local labor union pleads guilty to embezzlement

NORFOLK, Va. – Tamika Bullock, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to an embezzlement scheme that almost emptied an account used to help sick or distressed members of a local labor union.

Court documents say that in September 2015, Bullock was appointed as Secretary-Treasurer of International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 684.

The union has a “sick and distressed” account funded entirely by voluntary contributions. It’s solely used to assist union members who are sick or otherwise out of work.

Between January 2016 and October 2016, Bullock embezzled $24,600 from the union. Over $21,400 was stolen from the “sick and distressed” account.

As secretary-treasurer, Bullock gave financial reports at the monthly meeting of the union membership and made false statements about the balance in the account to hide her embezzlement. She reported balances up to $15,000 higher than the actual balance and used the $24,600 for her personal benefit, including paying for a cruise.

Bullock pleaded guilty to embezzlement of funds from a labor organization and faces a maximum of five years in prison. She will be sentenced on February 15, 2018.