VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Whale season is kicking off early this year at Rudee Flipper Dolphin and Whale Watching Tours!

Cruises will start on November 24 and will continue into March.

Whale sightings are guaranteed December through February 15. If you see no whales, then you may take another trip for free.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $24 for children 11 and under and free for kids three and under.

Click here for more information.