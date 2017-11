Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with a prostate two prostate cancer survivors about early detection and how detecting prostate cancer isn't about symptoms.

And we find out how to help fight prostate cancer by taking part in the 3rd annual ZERO Prostate Chance Run/Walk -Hampton Roads this year on November 19th at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

For more information visit www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/hamptonroads.

Presented by Urology of Virginia.

Urologyofva.net