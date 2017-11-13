Kinder eggs coming to the U.S. for Black Friday

Kinder eggs are finally making their way across the pond – legitimately!

Walmart will be the first retailer to carry the Kinder egg in the United States, the company said Monday. While there are a few different versions of the chocolate-toy hybrid, this newest iteration that Americans will soon be able to enjoy is called the Kinder Joy. According to the company, one half is all candy and the other half is all toy.

Kinder Joy is anticipated to hit Walmart shelves by Black Friday and will be sold for $1.34. It will be sold exclusively at Walmart for the holiday season before expanding to other retailers.

Kinder Surprise eggs, the most common version of the candy, are legally banned stateside by the Food and Drug Administration and the Consumer Product Safety Commission. If you have seen them in stores, they’re probably a knock-off or were made available through illegitimate black market sales.

The authentic eggs, produced by Italian candymaker Ferrero, were launched in 2001 and have two individually packaged halves – one that contains a toy and the other that has chocolate cream, two crispy wafer balls and a small spoon.

Ferrero sells 3.5 billion Kinder Surprise eggs each year, and they’re most popular in Russia, Germany and the U.K. Kinder Joy is most popular in India, China and Korea.

