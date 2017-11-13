How to talk to children when disasters and violence dominate our attention on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va - How do you help a child feel safe in the world now? It's a question many parents are asking.

We talk wit a Parent Educator from Hampton Healthy Families about how parents can deal with the constant stream of information their children are exposed to and some strategies and techniques parents can use to keep the lines of communication open with their children.

Find classes on communicating with your children and more at www.hampton.gov/healthyfamilies.

