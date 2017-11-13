HAMPTON ROADS, Va - ‘Tis the season to be … FRANTIC! For millions of Americans, getting everything done on time for the holidays is stressful, time-consuming and expensive. We talk with with Money-Saving Expert Kelsey Hubbard about how to simplify our holiday to-do list, get it all done and save money in the process.
How to simplify our holiday to-do list and save money in the process on Coast Live
-
More hot toys for the holiday season on Coast Live
-
Budgeting now to avoid financial stress over the holidays
-
We talk toys with actress Katie Holmes on Coast Live
-
You can color the Starbucks 2017 holiday cup
-
Keep your pets safe from these four holiday season hazards
-
-
What will be the hottest holiday toy in 2017? Here are the odds
-
Planning a river cruise with a travel expert on Coast Live
-
Tim the Toy Guy brings us hot holiday toys to play with on Coast Live
-
Dr. Mollie has some advice to get our smiles ready for the holidays on Coast Live
-
How combat those cold and flu germs on Coast Live
-
-
FEMA chief: ‘Millions’ could be without power from Irma
-
Getting Energy Smart and a contest to make you a “Comfy Cook” on Coast Live
-
A pharmacist talks about the when, why and how for flu shots on Coast Live