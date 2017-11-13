How to simplify our holiday to-do list and save money in the process on Coast Live

Posted 4:13 pm, November 13, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - ‘Tis the season to be … FRANTIC!  For millions of Americans, getting everything done on time for the holidays is stressful, time-consuming and expensive. We talk with with Money-Saving Expert Kelsey Hubbard about how to simplify our holiday to-do list, get it all done and save money in the process.