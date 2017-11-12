Two adults, four children displaced following Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two adults and four children are displaced following a fire in the 1000 block of Pine Grove Lane early Sunday morning.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames showing from the attic of the two-story home.
Firefighters went into the home and started putting out the fire. The fire was brought under control at 1:33 a.m.
The family is making their own lodging arrangements.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
36.795233 -76.411948