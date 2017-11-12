× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: More clouds, highs in the 50s

Temperatures will continue to trend below normal today, but will be a few degrees milder and not so breezy. Highs will range in the 50s. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Rain chances will increase late Sunday into Monday. There is really dry air in place, so showers will be light. Highs in the 50s. The system will then push off the coast and conditions will start to dry out. Clearing skies late Monday with lows in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will then build in, making for a dry day Tuesday. Temperatures will warm a bit heading into midweek. We should see temperatures return to the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Conditions look to remain dry through Friday, with rain chances for Saturday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

