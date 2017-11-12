No surge protection: 21 unanswered points push Vikings to 38-30 victory vs. Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. – It was the worst “Case” scenario for the Redskins.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw for a career-high four touchdowns, three of which came in less than five minutes of game time, as Minnesota beats the ‘Skins 38-30 Sunday at FedEx Field.

After the first of Kirk Cousins’ two rushing touchdowns on the day, Washington led the Vikings 17-14 with 4:37 left in the second quarter. However, following that score, the Vikings score 21 unanswered points to take a 35-17 lead with 12:22 to play in the third quarter. It was an advantage the NFC North-leading Vikes would not relinquish.

For the game, Keenum completes 21-of-29 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns to four different receivers and a pair of interceptions – both by Redskins defensive captain D.J. Swearinger on back-to-back passes.

Washington drops to 4-and-5 overall and remains on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture. The Redskins play at NFC South-leading New Orleans (7-and-2) next Sunday.