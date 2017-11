NORFOLK, Va. – Runners will dress up as Santa for the Santas on the Run community fun run on Saturday, December 9.

The run will be a leisurely one mile jog from Baxter’s to Waterside District.

A runner packages cost $25 and include a Santa hat, entry into Baxter’s and two South Pole drink tickets, entry into PBR Norfolk and two North Pole drink tickets.

Click here to buy tickets.