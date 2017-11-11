Redskins sign WR Maurice Harris, DL Brandon Banks to active roster

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced Saturday they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins signed the following practice squad players to their active roster:

DL Brandon Banks

WR Maurice Harris

The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Injured list:

DL Arthur Jones

The Redskins waived the following player:

G Tyler Catalina

Harris caught eight passes in 10 games last season for the Redskins. The undrafted rookie out of Cal has yet to appear in a game in 2017.

Jones, a 31 year old Syracuse product, signed with the Redskins last week but according to Redskins.com suffered a shoulder dislocation in Washington’s 17-14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Banks, a 23 year old rookie from Charlotte, has never appeared in an NFL regular season game.

Catalina, a 24 year old rookie from Georgia, made his first NFL appearance in a loss vs. Dallas – a game he started. Catalina also started in the Redskins victory at Seattle.