Newport News Police investigate armed robbery of a Metro PCS store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after two men robbed a Metro PCS store Saturday evening.

According to police, two black men entered the store in the 12900 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. and one of the men was armed with a gun.

An employee and a customer with his family were inside the store during the robbery.

The two robbers took cash from the store as well as the customer’s wallet and then ran away from the store.

No one was hurt and police are still investigating.