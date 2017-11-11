Nashville hockey team players deliver turkeys to families in need

Nashville, Tennessee (WSMV) — Some families in need won’t have to worry about putting food on their tables this Thanksgiving.

Several Predators players surprised Nashville families with turkeys and other Thanksgiving goodies on Thursday.

They teamed up with the Metro Nashville Police Department to deliver the meals to people in public housing.

“Every time we do something like that, you realize how lucky you really are,” said Predators alternate captain Filip Forsberg. “These people they go through things that we don’t even imagine, and as I said, just being able to put a Thanksgiving dinner on their table is just awesome for us.”

The turkeys were donated by Delaware North.

Several Preds staff members pitched in to provide other fixings for the Thanksgiving Day meals.