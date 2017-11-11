Man shot to death in Hampton early Saturday morning

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of 82nd Street at 12:17 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man near the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

So far police have not released any information about what happened or any suspect description.

The man has not yet been identified while police work to notify family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.